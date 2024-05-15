Bromford narrowly misses development target for second year as post-tax surplus rises 5%

Bromford has recorded a post-tax surplus of £67m for 2023-24, a rise of 5% from £64m the previous year, as it narrowly missed its development target #UKhousing

It also meant that Bromford missed its annual housebuilding target for two years in a row. The landlord had hoped to complete 1,200 homes by March 2024.

The Tewkesbury-headquartered housing association completed 1,191 new affordable homes in 2023-24, almost half (551) of which were for social rent. The figure represented a slight fall of 6% from the 1,265 affordable completions recorded in 2022-23.

In its trading update for the last financial year, the 47,300-home landlord also revealed a boosted turnover of £314m, up from £290m in 2022-23, as well as a slight drop in new affordable home completions.

Operating surplus for 2023-24, excluding asset sales, stood at £95m – up from £91m the previous year. Eighty-five per cent of turnover came from social housing lettings.

Net arrears rose to 4.9%, up from 4% in 2022-23, and asset gearing rose to 41% from 40% the previous year.

Paul Walsh, chief finance officer at Bromford, said: “We knew this year would be a challenge with cost inflation exceeding the rent cap, and we maintained our focus on driving efficiencies.”

He said the association invested an additional £3m in repairs year on year, which “has driven the shortfall in net surplus compared to budget”.

The overall operating margin reduced slightly year on year from 31% to 30%, which Mr Walsh explained was “largely a consequence of the lower margins seen on the first tranche sale of shared ownership homes”. This figure fell to 21% in 2023-24 from 26% in 2022-23.

Shared ownership sales margins were, however, “significantly better than budgeted”, Mr Walsh said. This helped generate £2m additional sales surplus, “partially offsetting” other cost pressures.