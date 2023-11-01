Bromford on course to hit annual target after delivering 472 homes in first half of 2023

The 46,000-home housing association said the completions for the six months up to September 2023 meant it was on course to complete more than 1,200 homes by the end of March next year.

Of the 472 homes completed in the first half of the year, 212 were for social rent.

Bromford narrowly missed its last annual housebuilding target in 2022-23, developing 1,265 homes against a target of 1,289.

According to its latest stock market update, Bromford recorded a turnover of £153m during this period. Its turnover from social housing lettings rose to £132m, accounting for 86% of the total.

The landlord’s post-tax surplus of £33m was comparable to the same period same in 2022, although its operating surplus of £54m and overall operating margin on social housing lettings (34%) were slightly down on what it had budgeted.

Bromford put this down to inflation and the rent cap, but also because of an increased spend on its existing homes due to damp and mould.