Bromford revenue rises as landlord narrowly misses development target

In its accounts for the financial year ending March 2023, the landlord posted a turnover of £290m, up from £284m the previous year, while surplus before tax stood at £75.3m, down from £79.2m.

On development, Bromford narrowly missed its housebuilding target, developing 1,265 homes against a target of 1,289 for the year.

Of those completions, 554 were for social rent, which it said was the most homes of this tenure built by any housing association in England last year. One in five homes were built by its in-house construction team.