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Bromford’s director of treasury leaves to join financial advisory firm

News27.08.24by Jenny Messenger

Imran Mubeen, director of treasury at Bromford Housing Group, has left the housing association to join a financial advisory firm.

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Imran Mubeen
Imran Mubeen has left his role as director of treasury at Bromford (picture: Bromford)
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LinkedIn IHImran Mubeen, director of treasury at Bromford Housing Group, has left the housing association to join a financial advisory firm #UKhousing

Matthew Rose, previously global director of tax at Lyca Mobile Group, has replaced him in the role.

Mr Mubeen joined Newbridge as a director in August, according to an update on LinkedIn. He had been at the Midlands-based housing association since 2017.

During Mr Mubeen’s tenure, the housing association secured several innovative financing deals, including a £75m loan with a key performance indicator linked to reducing repairs.

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He also oversaw the agreement of a £75m revolving credit facility with an interest rate partly linked to cutting staff sickness levels and implemented a sustainable finance framework that aimed to link over £1bn of funding to environmental, social and governance-related projects.

In a post on LinkedIn, he said, in his new role, he will be working with housing clients on “new challenges and opportunities at a critical time for our sector”.

He added: “A huge thank you to everyone at Bromford for a wonderful seven years.”

Before joining Bromford, Mr Mubeen had roles at Coventry University and PwC.

Newbridge offers treasury advisory services across sectors, with a focus on social housing and infrastructure. It previously worked with Bromford on a £100m private placement.

It has also advised the Guinness Partnership on the treasury aspects of its merger with Shepherds Bush Housing Group and advised Southern Housing on raising long-term fixed rate funding.

Bromford, which provides more than 47,000 homes across the Midlands and South West of England, announced merger plans with Flagship Group in June.

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