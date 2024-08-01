Brownfield first could unlock more than 300,000 homes in the North

Providing long-term funding is critical to attracting further private investment. After all, the core purpose of funds such as the Brownfield Housing Fund is to effectively de-risk brownfield sites in a way that brings in wider investment. The current inability to provide concrete assurances that there will be future funding makes it more difficult for MCAs to do this, thereby restricting new schemes from being identified and progressed.

Third, we need to base the amount of funding on the actual opportunity of the brownfield land available. The current Brownfield Housing Fund was based on a nominal split of a limited pot of funding according to the population in an area. To really unlock the opportunity that presents, we need to move beyond that and allow MCAs to take a strategic view of the sites available and then allocate the funding based on that. Then there’s the big issue around the Treasury’s rules on value for money (a hot topic this week) and how they are applied. Traditionally, they have had a very heavy focus on the uplift in land value from new development, which has diverted funding away from the North and locked many sites out of development. “One proposal we put forward is to judge the value for money achieved on a programme basis, rather than project by project. This would allow more schemes to be brought forward which are much needed and in line with local strategic priorities”

It’s not just a North/South divide, either. Even within the North, these Whitehall rules mean it’s much easier for sites in Leeds to get funding, while Bradford might get locked out.

There is good news here, which we have highlighted in a paper accompanying our research. The government recently adopted a wider definition of value for money, allowing more factors to be taken into account. Recent research from Homes England on the benefits of regeneration projects is also very helpful. Taken together, this means more sites will be able to be funded if these criteria are applied to new funding.

But we can, and must, go further. One proposal we put forward is to judge the value for money achieved on a programme basis, rather than project by project. This would allow more schemes to be brought forward which are much needed and in line with local strategic priorities, while still ensuring the overall programme delivers value for the taxpayer.

But it’s also really important to recognise what government guidance, through the Treasury’s hallowed Green Book, actually says. The reality is that the current rules imposed on brownfield funding are actually a particularly narrow interpretation of these rules. What the strategy is and how funding can be delivered and managed are just as important as the ‘economic case’ in government parlance.

This leads us back to proper devolution. Let the MCAs identify the strategic priorities. Base the funding on that, give them the time to deliver on the ground, and the flexibility to fund the sites that need funding. Do that, and we can unlock those 320,000 homes.