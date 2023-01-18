Brownfield fund worth £60m launches for councils in England

The new funding pot announced today by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) is part of the wider £180m Brownfield Release Fund 2.

As with previous rounds, the funding will go towards regeneration schemes that bring derelict urban sites back into use. This portion is targeting the delivery of 5,800 new homes by 2027.

It follows the allocation of a previous £35m share that was distributed to 41 councils from Exeter to Sunderland at the end of last year.