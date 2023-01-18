Brownfield fund worth £60m launches for councils in England

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The government has launched a new £60m fund to help councils build homes on “unloved” brownfield sites across England.
The new funding pot announced today by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) is part of the wider £180m Brownfield Release Fund 2.
As with previous rounds, the funding will go towards regeneration schemes that bring derelict urban sites back into use. This portion is targeting the delivery of 5,800 new homes by 2027.
It follows the allocation of a previous £35m share that was distributed to 41 councils from Exeter to Sunderland at the end of last year.
That fund will go towards 59 regeneration projects by councils including Haringey Council, which was awarded £5.9m; Ipswich in Suffolk with £3.3m; and Basildon in Essex allocated £1.8m.
In Lancaster, £1.6m will be funnelled into a city centre scheme for 140 new homes – some of which will be affordable – as well as cultural venues and facilities in the Canal Quarter regeneration area.
Overall, the full second brownfield fund will deliver 17,600 new homes and 56,000 skilled new jobs over the next four years.
In the first Brownfield Land Release Fund, £77m helped councils to release more than 160 brownfield sites for around 7,750 new homes.
Housing minister Lucy Frazer said: “We want to turn neglected areas into thriving new communities, as part of our mission to level up the country. To do this we must prioritise brownfield land to deliver new homes for people, in the right places.
“The £60m fund we are opening today provides another fantastic opportunity for councils to drive regeneration in their towns and cities – and help more young families onto the housing ladder.”
The application window for this round will close on 31 March 2023, with successful projects expected to be announced over the summer.
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