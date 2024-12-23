Brownfield Passports: a new opportunity, or just a rebranding of old policy?

The policy paper states: “The government has been clear that the first port of call for development should be brownfield land. That means making the most of previously developed urban land – bringing derelict sites back into use, taking forward small sites which have been overlooked for too long, and seizing suitable opportunities to make better use of existing land and buildings, particularly where intensification supports local centres and brings improved accessibility and connectivity.”

However, while the idea seems promising on paper, there are a number of issues – both practical and political – which should be considered.