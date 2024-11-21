‘Brutal’ regulatory process deterring house builders from setting up for-profit providers

Barbara Richardson, managing director of Square Roots, a for-profit provider owned by developer London Square, said her organisation does not take on its owner’s Section 106 properties.

However, during a panel session at the Social Housing Annual Conference in London on Wednesday, FPRPs said these house builders had “grossly underestimated” how heavily regulated the sector is.

This summer, Inside Housing reported how large house builders were looking to set up their own FPRPs to take on Section 106 affordable homes they were struggling to sell to housing associations.

The process led some senior leaders of for-profits to believe that it was “probably more advantageous” for developers to buy a pre-existing FPRP “off the shelf” to bypass the registration process.

She said: “Some of the house builders that have deemed to tackle this market have done so because they have been concerned because they have got issues with getting some of their Section 106 affordable homes away, and… [if] they’ve got a company that can take them from them, then they can unlock some of their sites that are getting stalled because they can’t take the private forward either.

“How many of them have actually done it and been that successful, I’m not sure. It’s a painful process. I think a lot of them would prefer to just buy one off the shelf if there was one out there and crack on with it.”

Abdul Ravat, a board member of for-profit Funding Affordable Homes, added: “The power of the regulator cannot be overstated here. The regulatory process to become a registered provider is, to put it bluntly, brutal.

“It can take you anything up to 18 months to two years, it costs you a lot of money in terms of all the advice that you need to underpin the application, and the success rate is about 20%.

“That’s probably hit home to a lot of these potential applicants… Buying one off the shelf from someone is probably more advantageous,” he said.

“Any developer who wants to go down this route has to think long and hard about strategic intent and the long-term objectives that they’ve got in mind before they even embark on a phone call with the regulator.”

Ms Richardson added: “I think they grossly underestimate how heavily regulated an RP [registered provider] is and what’s really involved, and then when they find out what’s really involved they’re less excited about it.”