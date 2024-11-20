BSI to publish new fire safety standard for residential buildings

A revised British fire safety standard is set to be published next week, following a consultation #UKhousing

Updates to this standard include the expansion of its scope to include residential care homes, as well as the expansion of guidance relating to evacuation lifts, and revised height limits for sprinkler installation and single-staircase buildings.

The updated guidance to BS 9991:2024 Fire safety in the design, management and use of residential buildings, is expected to be published on 27 November and will provide the most up-to-date recommendations for fire safety in residential buildings.

Revised standards generally include changes made because of new evidence or information relating to a topic.

This update will supersede BS 9991:2015, which is nine years old. The change is being introduced by the British Standards Institution (BSI), which is the national standards body for the UK.

The organisation explained that the revisions were underway ahead of the publication of the final report from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry in September 2024, which made a series of recommendations on building safety.

These included that fire safety strategies should be required for all higher-risk buildings, mandatory accreditation for fire-risk assessors and a review of the definition of higher-risk buildings.