BSI unveils new cladding fire risk guidance to replace Consolidated Advice Note

The 180-page guidance, called PAS 98890, is expected to replace the government’s controversial Consolidated Advice Note, which has led to chaos for many leaseholders who have been unable to sell their property.

The Consolidated Advice Note, which was issued in January 2020, called for building owners to check cladding systems on all blocks regardless of height. However this week, housing secretary Michael Gove confirmed that the note was being scrapped.

The BSI’s new guidance, which comes into effect on 31 January, provides a five-step assessment for fire safety professionals to identify a building’s risk factors.