BSR and MHCLG discuss new unit to enforce cladding remediation

Alex Norris, minister for local growth and building safety, revealed the plans in his written response to a question by Liberal Democrat MP Will Forster in February.

Mr Forster has asked MHCLG what steps are being taken “to ensure the effectiveness of (a) compliance by contractors with, and (b) enforcement measures by the new Building Safety Regulator with the Building Safety Act 2022”.

Mr Norris said: “BSR officials are working with MHCLG officials on setting up a dedicated Remediation Enforcement Unit within the BSR.

“The Remediation Enforcement Unit is designed to hold owners of ACM-clad buildings to account, enforcing remediation where necessary, and will be essential to meet the government’s priority for remediation of unsafe higher-risk buildings.”