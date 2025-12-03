BSR approves more than 11,000 new homes but misses forecasts in plan to clear backlog

The Building Safety Regulator has approved more than 11,000 Gateway 2 homes since August, including nearly 10,000 in just 12 weeks, almost halving its backlog of older cases #UKhousing

New transparency data showing performance to 24 November, however, shows the actual figure for these months was 29. Even when including the nine cases said to be on the cusp of approval, this adds up to less than half of the target.

Back in October, the BSR predicted it would have made 77 decisions on these cases by the end of November, leaving just 14 to be cleared by December and January.

However, the regulator is behind on forecasts made two months ago as part of its plan to completely clear a backlog of 91 new build applications, representing some 21,000 homes, by early 2026.

A spokesperson for the BSR told Inside Housing: “Cases which have been in the system for some time are complex, and often require extensive liaison with the applicant.

“Our October forecasts were always reliant on case-specific factors being resolved, and we are actively addressing individual blockers directly with applicants.

“Based on recent performance, we remain confident that our key milestones are achievable... we remain cautiously optimistic.”

Charlie Pugsley, the BSR’s chief executive, also claimed the regulator is on track to clear most of the outstanding cases by the end of December, due to recent changes made in a bid to speed up decisions.

In October the BSR highlighted that its projections depended on a range factors including “relevant and timely information being provided by applicants”. It explained that many cases faced multiple barriers to resolution, such as a lack of specialist staff.

In order to start construction work on site, buildings that fall under the remit of the BSR must gain Gateway 2 approval.

But applications to get this sign-off have been hit by delays, and as of July an estimated 30,000 applications were stuck in the system, while the median decision time was 25 weeks.

These delays have sparked efforts to reform the regulator, including a new centralised unit to deal with development bids and a fast-track process where applications across different categories are bundled together and sent to outside experts.

In its update published last week, the BSR said 217 cases have now gone through the batching process, while its new innovation unit is now dealing with more than double the number of cases, representing 17,000 homes.