BSR aware of new building control regime ‘concerns’ but ignores plea for deadline extension

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The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) has said it is aware of “concerns” over the fast-approaching new building control regime, but has not indicated it will delay implementation, despite warnings of an impending crisis.
In a statement to Inside Housing, the BSR said it recognised the “challenges faced” as the 6 April deadline approaches for building inspectors to get certified under the new system.
However, the body called on those who are not yet registered to “act now” and said a “large number” were already engaging with the process.
Under the post-Grenfell Building Safety Act, building control is becoming a regulated profession, which means building inspectors have to prove their competence and register with the BSR by the April deadline.
The government will then publish a register of inspectors for England and a separate one for Wales.
However, Local Authority Building Control (LABC), a membership organisation representing council building-control inspectors, has warned that a “significant number” will miss the registration deadline.
In a letter earlier this month, Lorna Stimpson, LABC’s chief executive, told the Westminster government, BSR and Welsh government that the deadline was causing a “critical level of stress” and should be postponed by “at least” six months.
She warned that the “wide-ranging” impact of inspectors not being registered could include a halt in building control certificates being issued and councils “unable to perform their statutory duties” under the Building Act 1984.
In its statement, the BSR did not directly address the call for a deadline extension.
However, it added: “We have been working closely with representative bodies from the profession over a considerable period of time to prepare for implementation of the new requirements.
“In addition, we wrote to local authorities, and the wider building control profession, to inform them of the registration requirements in advance of the process opening.
“We have seen a positive response to the changes among the profession and it is encouraging to see a large number of people already engaging with the process.
“We encourage all those who have not yet started their assessment to act now and start the process of becoming a registered building inspector.”
A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “It is crucial that the construction sector continues to undertake the validation and registration processes in order to meet the competence requirements set by the Building Safety Regulator.
“We understand that transitioning into a new oversight regime for building control inspectors requires a managed transition, and the regulator is closely engaging the sector to agree a way forward.”
A Welsh government spokesperson said: “We share the concerns raised by Local Authority Building Control and the wider construction profession in relation to registration.
“We are monitoring the situation closely to ensure a smooth transition to the new regime.”
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