BSR aware of new building control regime ‘concerns’ but ignores plea for deadline extension

In a statement to Inside Housing, the BSR said it recognised the “challenges faced” as the 6 April deadline approaches for building inspectors to get certified under the new system.

However, the body called on those who are not yet registered to “act now” and said a “large number” were already engaging with the process.

Under the post-Grenfell Building Safety Act, building control is becoming a regulated profession, which means building inspectors have to prove their competence and register with the BSR by the April deadline.

The government will then publish a register of inspectors for England and a separate one for Wales.