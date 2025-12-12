BSR chair Andy Roe to become peer

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The chair of the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) has been nominated for a peerage.
A list published this week has set out the King Charles’ intention to confer peerages on Andy Roe and 33 other individuals.
The former commissioner of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was among the nominations from prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Mr Roe was appointed chair of the BSR in July this year after retiring from the London fire commissioner role, which he took on in 2020.
He served as a firefighter for 23 years and was an incident commander during the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.
During Mr Roe’s time as LFB commissioner, he implemented reforms following failures exposed by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
Since he took up the chair role, the BSR has set out a plan to speed up how it makes decisions, with a target for clearing Gateway 2 applications for more than 20,000 new homes by January.
In an exclusive interview with Inside Housing last month, Mr Roe indicated that minor remediation work such as bathroom renovations will likely be removed from the regulator’s remit.
During a House of Lords inquiry on the BSR’s performance in October, Mr Roe called for regulation of “critical” construction roles.
The peerage list also includes Brent councillor Shama Tatler, who is patron of the Labour Housing Group.
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