The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) is changing how it issues compliance certificates for high-risk buildings after two-thirds of applications were refused.
It plans to introduce a more “proportionate and targeted” approach for building assessment certificates (BACs) and provide greater support for duty holders “while maintaining high standards of building safety”.
This includes clearer guidance being published and offering duty volunteer-run resident management companies pre-application support.
On top of the rate of refusals, assessment processing times are twice as long as initially expected.
Refusals often occur because applications focus on compliance rather than “effective management of safety”, the BSR said.
The BSR warned that obtaining a certificate or approval is “not the end goal” and that all principal accountable persons (PAPs) and accountable persons (APs) must “proactively prevent and mitigate the spread of fire and structural failure”.
The plan is in response to feedback from PAPs, financial institutions and other stakeholders.
The BSR will prioritise applications already undergoing an assessment and explore options for “proportionate, fast-track reassessments for previously refused certificates once standards are met”.
It will provide greater, more targeted support to resident-led PAPs and help protect residents and leaseholders from unnecessary or unexpected costs.
The BSR said it aims to ensure building safety legal duties remain in place for more than 6,000 legally responsible PAPs and APs of high-risk buildings across England while the plan is developed.
From now on, the BSR will only call in new applications when necessary until improved processes are agreed and communicated to duty holders.
Since the BAC process started in April 2024, the BSR has directed PAPs to apply for certificates for nearly 2,000 buildings.
BSR said it has made “significant progress” with the regime, “having streamlined processes and increased engagement”.
“However, it continues to face challenges. Assessment processing times... are twice as long as initially expected and so far this year, 66% of applications have been refused.
“BSR has found that refusals often occur because applications focus on process compliance rather than effective management of safety,” it said.
The BSR said it recognises that many volunteer-led resident management companies, commonhold and Right to Manage organisations have “struggled to navigate” these new legal requirements.
This has often led to the BSR refusing to issue a BAC as applications “did not show adequate arrangements to address the risks of fire spread and structural failure”.
“These difficulties have led to added or unforeseen costs being passed on to residents,” it said.
To address these challenges, the BSR said it will introduce a new “intelligence-led and risk-based approach”.
It will also grant smaller, volunteer-run resident management companies more time to prepare their evidence and support applicants whose applications are being processed, as well as those who were previously refused and given building safety actions to complete before reassessment.
The BSR said work is already underway to introduce measures to help duty holders to submit high-quality evidence of how they are meeting their ongoing fire and structural safety duties.
Simplified assessment criteria will be published to make expectations clearer for both applicants and assessors, while clearer technical guidance will be developed with professional bodies to clarify what constitutes a suitable structural and fire risk assessment.
A single point of contact for PAPs responsible for multiple high-risk buildings, such as local authorities, housing associations and larger landlords, will be introduced.
The BSR is exploring the provision of pre-application advice and support with a named BSR contact. This would be designed specifically for the more than 2,000 resident-managed high-risk buildings.
Initial updated resources are expected to be available from September 2026.
Lord Roe, BSR board chair, said: “We recognise the first roll-out of the building assessment certificate regime presented significant challenges and costs for duty holders, with determination times and refusal rates falling short of our expectations.
“This shift in strategy and our longer-term plans are a clear and practical targeted package of measures to reset the system.
“By doing this and supporting all accountable persons to carry out their essential and ongoing legal duties, we can ensure many high-rise residents see the high safety standards they deserve and expect, without facing additional financial burdens.”
Charlie Pugsley, acting chief executive of the BSR, said: “As we enter an important new chapter as a standalone body, our priority is on strengthening safety, building trust and working together with industry.
“Speed cannot come at the cost of safety, but neither can unnecessary complexity. We are committed to a new proportionate approach to assessments as well as providing updated guidance, resources and support.
“This is so duty holders, especially those in resident-managed buildings, are ready to demonstrate compliance whenever asked.
“Meeting these standards will ensure residents in thousands of high-rise buildings across England feel safe and are safe in their homes.”
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