Andy McGrory, policy lead at the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), was speaking at the BSR conference on Tuesday at the NEC in Birmingham.

In a session on ‘the importance of engaging with residents’ he introduced the changes the Hackitt Review brought about on this issue.

He explained how landlords and managing agents had a duty to publish a resident engagement strategy for each block.

He told delegates: “Cultural change is required to build trust in safety in residents. It is also about behavioural change.

“Well-informed and included residents are more likely to trust and understand the new regime.”