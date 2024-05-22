“It’s something we need to get a wiggle on with, as we need everyone on the same page.”

In response to a question from Inside Housing on the impact the delay was having on testing and product safety, Amanda Long, the recently appointed chief executive of the Code for Construction Product Information (CCPI), said: “It’s a real problem. The longer it takes, it creates a void, and this creates inertia.

The delegates were speaking at the BSR conference on Tuesday at the NEC in Birmingham as part of a panel discussion on ‘the importance of construction product regulation and information and building safety’.

Duncan Johnson, deputy director of construction product regulation at the Office for Product Safety and Standards, said his organisation was “eagerly waiting for progress in this area to come forward”.

The panellists agreed it was a “good question”, but one that should ultimately be directed at the government.

In January, housing minister Lee Rowley said the government was “committed” to tackling construction product safety, but refused to say when it will respond to the major post-Grenfell review published nine months ago.

Mr Rowley said the response to the Testing for a Safer Future report would come “soon”, but was unable to commit to a date.

The 174-page review, authored by Paul Morrell, the former chief construction advisor to the government, and barrister Anneliese Day, was very critical of the current construction product regime. It argued that many standards were “outdated, inconsistent or non-existent”.

The report, published last April, was commissioned in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people and thrust construction product safety into the spotlight.

Mr Rowley did not mention the review during his keynote address to the conference earlier in the day, but the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has confirmed that it still expects to response to the review "shortly".