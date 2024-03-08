BSR confirms building inspector deadline in letter to council bosses

A letter sent on 1 March, seen by Inside Housing, by Chris Griffin-McTiernan, deputy chief inspector of buildings at the BSR, warns that failure to register staff could leave authorities unable to discharge their statutory duty.

Under the post-Grenfell Building Safety Act, building control is becoming a regulated profession, which means building inspectors have to prove their competence and register with the BSR by 6 April.

The government will then publish a register of inspectors for England and a separate one for Wales.

However, multiple parties have called for an extension after fears that many inspectors will miss this deadline.