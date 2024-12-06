Building Safety Regulator confirms review of Approved Documents guidance

In a statement online, it said the “major review” aims to “determine how best to provide clear, easy to understand guidance to the building regulations”.

It comes after housing secretary Angela Rayner announced that she had asked the BSR to undertake the review during her opening speech of the debate on the second and final Grenfell Tower Inquiry report on Monday.

“I can announce today that I have asked the regulator to undertake a fundamental review of how the building safety regulations guidance will be produced, updated and communicated to the construction industry, because we must get this right,” she told the House of Commons.