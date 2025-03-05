The roll-out of the new safety regime under the BSR has been beset by delays due to higher-than-anticipated demand, as well as problematic or incomplete applications.

Mark Reynolds, co-chair of the Construction Leadership Council, said: “It’s 24 to 28 weeks [to get BSR approval], and some are taking up to 40 to 48 weeks. People have been laid off. People are losing their jobs over this.”

One of the issues that was raised repeatedly was how capacity issues at the BSR are affecting development.

At the same time, viability, affordability and lack of Section 106 partners are holding back the building-out of sites with planning permission.

Members of the committee also heard how delays to the Spending Review are causing problems for organisations wanting to make long-term spending decisions.

These points were made by sector experts to MPs on the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee on Tuesday, who shared their views on the issue of capacity in the construction sector.

In October, Inside Housing reported that the BSR had signed off just 14% of developers’ remediation plans in the past year.

However, the BSR has also pushed back on this as it has found that 40% of general applications are not able to assure that regulations are being met.

These delays were not the only reason the government could miss its 1.5 million homes target this parliament.

Florence Eshalomi, chair of the HCLG Committee, put it to the expert witnesses that many in the sector are waiting to see what the targets will be under the new Affordable Home Programme (AHP).

Anna Clarke, director of policy and public affairs at The Housing Forum, said: “The housing association sector is working for that, and the hiatus and delay in the Spending Review has caused problems with that long-term planning.”

The Spending Review was due this month but is now expected in June. The government recently pumped an extra £350m into the AHP and other housing programmes to keep development going until this date.

All the experts shared the opinion that planning capacity is an issue, but committee members did push back on that assertion because so many planning permissions have already been handed out by local authorities.

Ms Clarke said that once planning permission is granted, viability is one of the main things holding developers back.

“They can’t sell the houses for enough that will cover the construction costs. Some of them are held up because they need a Section 106 partner to take on the affordable units, and they can’t find that partner because the housing association sector has pulled away from development,” she said.

Landlords have been pulling out of Section 106 while they focus on existing stock. More than 200 landlords signed up to the new Section 106 clearing service in January.

The service has been set up after months of concern from house builders, which warned that fewer social landlords are buying their Section 106 properties, holding up private housing in the process.

A 2024 study from the Home Builders Federation found 17,400 affordable homes in England and Wales with planning permission that could not be built because housing associations did not have the financial capacity to bid for them.