BSR faces ‘difficult decisions’ as removing all combustible cladding not always possible

Remediation teams at the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) are facing “difficult decisions” as removing all combustible cladding from buildings is not always possible, delegates at Housing 2026 have heard.
John Palmer, director of operations at the BSR, told the Housing 2026 conference that replacing faulty cladding can cause other problems, including damp and mould and pigeon nuisance.
In a session today (23 June), Mr Palmer shared statistics showing remediation applications are taking 39 weeks to decide, compared to 22 weeks for new builds.
The gap is partly due to legacy cases – new remediation applications are likely to get a ruling in 18 to 20 weeks – but Mr Palmer added that evaluating these applications is “more difficult”.
“In existing buildings it’s messy,” he said. “They’ve got their own complexities.”
He continued: “In some cases, Jane [Carroll, head of external remediation] and her team have to make some difficult decisions about how to proceed.
“So for example it may be that it’s actually not possible, not feasible, to remove all the combustible materials in the external source.
“So if that’s the case, [the question is] how much can stay, and if it has to stay, [what are] the mitigations around that that we need to put in place.
“The other thing we’re really wary of is that we could make things worse.
“So if you get things wrong with your new external wall system then you can end up with damp, mould... and in some cases, as we’ve seen, you could end up with a persistent pigeon problem if you allow nesting areas.”
Ms Carroll later confirmed to Inside Housing that “at least 80%” of remediation applications to the BSR are for partial remediation, meaning not all the combustible material is taken off a building.
In these cases there is a “risk-based management approach” to how much remediation work takes place, she said, adding that this is “entirely” for applicants and client developers to work out, usually based on the PAS 9980 2022 methodology.
“The BSR, certainly within building control, [does not] dictate what level of remediation is to be done, we simply assess what the proposals are,” she said.
“In terms of building control, we assess everything from all the burning stuff coming off to very light-touch remediation, and we just have to make sure that is compliant with building regulations at the end.”
But Ms Carroll acknowledged that partial remediation bids are “trickier to assess, obviously”.
“If all the combustible material is coming off the building, it is easier to approve it, for many reasons,” she added.
“That doesn’t mean you don’t have to take into account structural implications – thermal, condensation, etc. – but in terms of the fire risk assessment obviously it’s much easier to approve.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s fortnightly Building and Fire Safety newsletter, now including a monthly update on building safety from Inside Housing’s contributing editor Peter Apps.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories