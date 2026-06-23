BSR faces ‘difficult decisions’ as removing all combustible cladding not always possible

John Palmer, director of operations at the BSR, told the Housing 2026 conference that replacing faulty cladding can cause other problems, including damp and mould and pigeon nuisance.

In a session today (23 June), Mr Palmer shared statistics showing remediation applications are taking 39 weeks to decide, compared to 22 weeks for new builds.

The gap is partly due to legacy cases – new remediation applications are likely to get a ruling in 18 to 20 weeks – but Mr Palmer added that evaluating these applications is “more difficult”.

“In existing buildings it’s messy,” he said. “They’ve got their own complexities.”