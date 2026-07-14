BSR is easy target for criticism that ‘diverts attention from underlying issues’ in built environment, says steering group

The ISSG’s concern came as part of its first report since the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 2 report was published.

The group was formed to overcome blockages and speed up culture change in the construction industry on behalf of the Ministry for Housing, Communities, and Local Government.

Since its last report, the ISSG explained that “culture change remains an important priority”, and it is reassessing “what is working in this area, what isn’t and why, and what must change in the future”.

It said: “We have been pleased to see that, in some areas, industry bodies have stepped up and engaged with government and regulators.

“We are concerned, though, that our efforts to encourage industry to acknowledge underlying problems, take ownership and lead meaningful change has yielded limited results, and a firmer approach is required.”