BSR is ‘preventing unsafe homes from being built’, deputy director says

The Building Safety Regulator’s processes are preventing unsafe homes from being built, with applications rejected for “fundamental” failures to show compliance #UKhousing

Currently, only 31% of applications for Gateway 2 are being approved, with 44% invalidated due to missing information and 25% withdrawn by the applicant or rejected by the BSR. The average determination time for a project is currently 18 to 20 weeks – down from 22 weeks in February.

The body is the effective building control authority for buildings taller than 18 metres, and construction or refurbishment work can only begin on site when plans pass through the Gateway 2 checkpoint.

The BSR – set up in response to the failures that led to the Grenfell Tower fire and subsequent building safety crisis – has faced criticism that its high rates of rejection and slow processes are causing damaging delays in the construction industry.

In an interview with Inside Housing , Tim Galloway responded to widespread industry criticism that the regulator’s ‘gateway’ process is delaying new build housing and slowing building safety remediation schemes.

But Mr Galloway said the rejections and delays often reflected applicants’ initial failure to provide assurance that buildings would be constructed or refurbished in line with regulations.

“The rejections reflect situations where those submitting the application haven’t demonstrated that the building regulations are going to be met,” he explained.

“Examples include where the application didn’t demonstrate that the foundations would be strong enough to support the proposed building, or didn’t demonstrate how the walls would be tied together.

“We’ve rejected plans where the applicants own analysis of the smoke control system demonstrated it would put smoke into the evacuation routes, or applications for the remediation of cladding where it’s not demonstrated that the facade of the building is capable of taking the weight of the new cladding and in some cases, not even demonstrating that the new cladding is any better in terms of combustibility than the cladding that’s proposed to be taken off.

“We are talking about pretty fundamental things, and that’s quite worrying.”

Responding to criticism that the delays and rejections were slowing down housebuilding, he said: “When one then sees BSR delays blamed for houses not getting built, what I would say is those houses, those properties, aren’t getting built because the building regulations might not be met if they were.

“And I think we’d all want the building regulations to be met so we have safe, quality homes. Certainly ministers, and the deputy prime minister in particular, has been very clear that they want safe, quality homes.”