BSR proposes scheme exempting fire doors from gateway process

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The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) has revealed plans to allow fire door work to bypass the need for formal approval from building control bodies in England and Wales.
It has proposed a self-certification scheme for installing and maintaining the doors in both high-risk and lower-risk buildings.
The move would mean landlords could show the safety work complies with building regulations without the need to go through the BSR’s gateway process, which has been beset by delays.
The regulator said this would save “significant time and cost for those carrying out this type of work” while also keeping up standards and improving transparency.
Last autumn Lord Roe, the chair of the BSR, told Inside Housing that minor work should be taken out of the scope of the regulator’s oversight.
In January the government launched a consultation on removing work related to phone masts and fibre optic cables from the regulator’s scope due to it being deemed lower risk.
At the time of writing, the sector is still waiting for a formal plan to accelerate remediation decisions to be published.
But figures this month showed decision times on these schemes have nearly halved to around 18 weeks, though this figure is for the most recent applications from late 2025 and early 2026, and a backlog remains.
Changes to fire doors are part of a wider review of self-certification by the regulator, which makes up the bulk of the consultation that launched last week.
Building work can be self-certified and avoid checks from building inspectors if installers are part of a competent person scheme.
The BSR is now reviewing the conditions of authorisation (CoA), a series of rules drawn up in 2016 that all competent person schemes must follow.
Its call for evidence covers governance and accountability, competence and training standards, data reporting and enforcement.
In a statement alongside the survey, the BSR said recent reviews had shown “persistent weaknesses” in how groups running the self-certification system are overseen.
It said it will look at how learnings from botched government retrofit schemes, revealed in last autumn’s National Audit Office report, can be included in the CoA.
The BSR also cited findings from the Competition and Markets Authority in 2023 about a lack of consumer understanding in the green heating and insulation sector, and calls for stronger safeguards from the National Home Improvement Council last summer.
The sector is being asked for its views in a consultation, which opened last Friday and can be viewed here.
The consultation will run for three months and government recommendations are expected before the end of the year.
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