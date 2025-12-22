BSR to allow ‘staged applications’ for all higher-risk buildings

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The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) will now accept staged applications for all new higher-risk buildings (HRBs) at Gateway 2, which could help speed up building control approvals.
The regulator said it has expanded eligibility for staged applications to single-tower projects, alongside complex multiple-tower developments.
It updated its guidance on Thursday (18 December) to reflect this change, outlining that for these applications, the building work is split into different stages, and each “is treated and assessed differently”.
This change was developed in conjunction with the Construction Leadership Council (CLC), which also published guidance with detailed advice for developers.
“The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) is now accepting staged applications for all new HRBs at Gateway 2 for single-tower new HRBs, based on separating groundwork and foundations from the subsequent construction of the building,” the CLC said in a statement.
Its guidance outlines that staged applications were initially anticipated for complex buildings with multiple towers, where design development for some blocks continued beyond the initial application.
However, under this guidance any given block within a stage was previously still expected to be submitted as a full application, according to the CLC.
The guidance continued: “Staged applications can now also be used to sub-divide the submission for an individual building/block. This enables some initial groundworks and basement works to be approved and commenced before full design details for the rest of the building/block are submitted.
“For a simple building this would normally be no more than two stages. For a complex building this could be two or more stages.”
New guidance on key steps between Gateway 2 and Gateway 3 has also been published by the CLC.
This is part of the BSR and the CLC’s work to review how the HRB building control application process “can adapt to the conditions the construction industry is facing”, the leadership council added.
In response to the CLC’s new guidance, Charlie Pugsley, interim chief executive officer for the BSR, said: “The guidance on staged applications could prove to be key in terms of speeding up the way building control approval applications are processed and approved, while the new guidance on the key steps between Gateway 2 to Gateway 3 for Building Control Approval is both important and timely, as we see more buildings progress through Gateway 2 approval to the build phase.”
Rico Wojtulewicz, head of policy and market insight at the National Federation of Builders, said: “These reforms are sensible and will speed up the BSR process, but we would caution that going too fast without analysis of outcomes and whether pauses are required during projects... will risk causing defects, delaying projects or requiring works to be redone.
“The best projects are designed on the drawing board, not the job, and therefore staged applications must be cognisant of their interaction with and impact on subsequent works.”
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