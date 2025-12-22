BSR to allow ‘staged applications’ for all higher-risk buildings

This change was developed in conjunction with the Construction Leadership Council (CLC), which also published guidance with detailed advice for developers.

It updated its guidance on Thursday (18 December) to reflect this change, outlining that for these applications, the building work is split into different stages, and each “is treated and assessed differently”.

The regulator said it has expanded eligibility for staged applications to single-tower projects, alongside complex multiple-tower developments.

“The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) is now accepting staged applications for all new HRBs at Gateway 2 for single-tower new HRBs, based on separating groundwork and foundations from the subsequent construction of the building,” the CLC said in a statement.

Its guidance outlines that staged applications were initially anticipated for complex buildings with multiple towers, where design development for some blocks continued beyond the initial application.

However, under this guidance any given block within a stage was previously still expected to be submitted as a full application, according to the CLC.

The guidance continued: “Staged applications can now also be used to sub-divide the submission for an individual building/block. This enables some initial groundworks and basement works to be approved and commenced before full design details for the rest of the building/block are submitted.

“For a simple building this would normally be no more than two stages. For a complex building this could be two or more stages.”