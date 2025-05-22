Buckinghamshire-based landlord appoints interim chief executive

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Buckinghamshire-based landlord Red Kite Community Housing has appointed an interim chief executive.
Susan Hickey, who took on the role this month, takes over from Red Kite’s former chief executive, Trevor Morrow, who retired from the organisation in April.
He had led the 6,600-home association since its formation 13 years ago.
Ms Hickey was chief financial officer at Peabody for 10 years between 2010 and 2020 before switching to specialise in interim roles.
She has most recently held interim chief executive roles at Thrive Homes and Swan Housing.
Lucy Weston, chair of Red Kite’s board, said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Susan to the team and look forward to working with her over the coming months as we begin the search for a permanent chief executive.
“I’m confident that her wealth of experience as a seasoned interim leader will allow her to hit the ground running and support colleagues in delivering our ambitious new corporate journey.”
Ms Hickey said: “I am very happy to join everyone at Red Kite and can’t wait to start working with all my new colleagues.”
Last month, the landlord completed a stock transfer of more than 300 homes from Riverside.
Red Kite purchased 319 homes based on estates in Windsor and Maidenhead.
The homes are made up of general needs houses and flats, and there is also an opportunity for Red Kite to develop some of the land.
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