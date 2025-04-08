Buckinghamshire-based landlord completes more than 300-home stock transfer with Riverside

The homes are made up of general needs houses and flats, and there is also an opportunity for Red Kite to develop some of the land.

Red Kite Community Housing completed the purchase of 319 homes based on estates in Windsor and Maidenhead from Riverside Housing Group. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

Riverside revealed last month that it planned to invest around £72m in more than 3,000 homes to deliver energy-efficiency upgrades.

Red Kite is a tenant-led housing association that was formed in 2011. It owns and manages more than 6,600 homes in the High Wycombe district and surrounding area.

Trevor Morrow, group chief executive of Red Kite, said: “The homes have been subject to a previous transfer from another housing association, so we want to ensure tenants feel confident they now have a long-term local landlord who wants to bring them into the heart of our community.”