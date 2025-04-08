Buckinghamshire-based landlord completes more than 300-home stock transfer with Riverside

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A Buckinghamshire-based landlord has completed a stock transfer of more than 300 homes from Riverside Housing Group.
Red Kite Community Housing completed the purchase of 319 homes based on estates in Windsor and Maidenhead from Riverside Housing Group. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.
The homes are made up of general needs houses and flats, and there is also an opportunity for Red Kite to develop some of the land.
Riverside revealed last month that it planned to invest around £72m in more than 3,000 homes to deliver energy-efficiency upgrades.
Red Kite is a tenant-led housing association that was formed in 2011. It owns and manages more than 6,600 homes in the High Wycombe district and surrounding area.
Trevor Morrow, group chief executive of Red Kite, said: “The homes have been subject to a previous transfer from another housing association, so we want to ensure tenants feel confident they now have a long-term local landlord who wants to bring them into the heart of our community.”
He added: “The purchase of these homes offers us an excellent opportunity to grow by boosting the number of homes within Red Kite, thereby spreading our cost base.”
There have been a number of stock transfers in the past six months, including major London landlord L&Q transferring 309 homes to a west London housing association.
Teddington-based RHP acquired 108 homes across the Spelthorne borough in Surrey. At the time, RHP said the acquisition would expand its operating area but remain close to existing stock across Richmond, Hounslow, Kingston and Hillingdon.
The transfers also fitted with L&Q’s stock rationalisation strategy. In December last year, the landlord transferred 128 homes to Eastlight Community Homes, while in February 2024, Heart of Medway Housing Association acquired 253 homes from L&Q.
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