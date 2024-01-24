Build Social: a home for my family should not feel like settling for the least awful option

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Families like mine need government investment in social housing more than ever, writes Tunisia, a tenant of Lewisham Council
In late December, I was called to view a new four bedroom-house. It wasn’t one I’d bid on, but one the council had found for us.
This should have been great news. There are currently seven of us – me, my husband, my sister and four children aged between three and 16 – squeezed into two bedrooms in our Lewisham Council flat. The flat also has mould and pest damage, which has caused us all physical and mental health problems.
My sister is partially-sighted due to multiple strokes, which have also affected her mobility, and has reduced kidney function that requires frequent hospital visits. My eldest daughter struggles with depression and anxiety, while the two middle girls are in the process of diagnosis for autism and ADHD.
Our household has been categorised as a Band 1 priority for rehousing since March 2022 as we had taken in my niece from social service under a special guardianship order.
We’d already had bad luck before. We were offered a perfect five-bed property in March 2022 and made to wait eight months while Pinnacle did repairs, and unable to bid on anything in the meantime. Then it finally fell through, leaving us devastated.
On my way to view the new house, I wanted to feel excited and happy, but I didn’t at all.
I’d already seen the house online and had chosen not to bid for it, as the steps at the front meant my wheelchair-user father wouldn’t be able to help me with childcare. But the council had told me that if I refused to take the allocation, my family would be removed from the housing waiting list.
“Why should being a social housing tenant mean I’m forced to choose between two awful options?”
When I went inside, it was even worse. The walls were horrible and patchy. There were holes in the floorboards and the kitchen was tiny – with just two small cupboards, one drawer and no space for the fridge-freezer. When I asked about this, I was told that the fridge would need to go in the living room.
Almost all of our food, plates, pots and pans would need to be stored in the garage. The garage can only be accessed through the garden or the street, meaning I’d have to leave my children alone in the house to get food. My partially sighted sister would need to travel to three rooms, up and down steps, just to make herself a meal.
The dining room had been turned into a fourth bedroom, meaning the living room would need to accommodate space for seven people to relax, eat meals and do homework. But that make-shift bedroom downstairs would be totally wrong for any of the family – I need to be near my daughters because of their mental health and disability support needs, and my sister needs to be near the bathroom due to her kidney issues.
I tried to explain all this and the housing officer did take my concerns back to the allocation team. But the next day, Lewisham Council contacted me and stated that I would have to move my entire family into the house by Christmas day and then ask for a review once we had moved in. They said if I didn’t manage to completely move within three days, I would be double charged on rent.
I agreed. However, when I went to sign for the keys, I had a panic attack in the office and couldn’t go through with it.
As I tried to get the signing date pushed back to over the Christmas period, I was threatened with refusal and removal from the housing list. Because it was the holidays I couldn’t get any legal advice, so I felt so alone. I felt sick with anxiety over the choice. Should I uproot my family to a new home that I know isn’t right for us, or stay here and keep fighting for something better?
A spokesperson for Lewisham Council spokesperson: “Lewisham is facing a housing crisis, with around 10,000 households on the housing waiting list. Large family homes are in particularly short supply. Our housing team has worked hard to ensure this family is placed in accommodation suitable for their needs, in line with our housing allocation policy.
“We believe we have identified an appropriate home and this has been offered. We know how important secure housing is to a family’s quality of life, and look forward to getting them settled in as soon as possible. We have been in regular contact with Tunisia throughout this process.”
After a month of back and forth, Lewisham Council ruled categorically that we have to accept the new property, so the choice is out of my hands. To add to the frustration, we have to move immediately, but still pay out the notice period at our old house, adding to the financial hardship.
But it still all feels so unfair. Why should being a social housing tenant mean I’m forced to choose between two awful options?
Just because our current situation is horrible, it doesn’t mean we should be forced to take whatever is offered if it isn’t right.
The housing officers and council workers that are saying we should live in these conditions would not live like that themselves, nor would they let their families live like it. However, they are pushing it on families that need help from social housing. We are told to just accept what we are given, but we should have the right to advocate for ourselves and our families.
I dream of having a safe, happy home for me and my family. It would be amazing to watch the children embrace the space they would have and see them be able to invite friends over, instead of them always having to go to their friends. It would completely change our quality of life, and I want to keep fighting for a home that is right for us.
For all political parties to commit to funding a substantial programme of homes for social rent in their manifestos at the next general election. This includes:
● 90,000 social rented homes a year over the next decade in England.
● 7,700 social rented homes a year in Scotland.
● 4,000 social rented homes a year in Wales.
Inside Housing commits to:
● Work to amplify the voices of people who need social housing, including families living in temporary housing and overcrowded conditions.
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