Build Social: a home for my family should not feel like settling for the least awful option

We’d already had bad luck before. We were offered a perfect five-bed property in March 2022 and made to wait eight months while Pinnacle did repairs, and unable to bid on anything in the meantime. Then it finally fell through, leaving us devastated.

On my way to view the new house, I wanted to feel excited and happy, but I didn’t at all.

I’d already seen the house online and had chosen not to bid for it, as the steps at the front meant my wheelchair-user father wouldn’t be able to help me with childcare. But the council had told me that if I refused to take the allocation, my family would be removed from the housing waiting list.

“Why should being a social housing tenant mean I’m forced to choose between two awful options?”

When I went inside, it was even worse. The walls were horrible and patchy. There were holes in the floorboards and the kitchen was tiny – with just two small cupboards, one drawer and no space for the fridge-freezer. When I asked about this, I was told that the fridge would need to go in the living room.

Almost all of our food, plates, pots and pans would need to be stored in the garage. The garage can only be accessed through the garden or the street, meaning I’d have to leave my children alone in the house to get food. My partially sighted sister would need to travel to three rooms, up and down steps, just to make herself a meal.