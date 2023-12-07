Build Social: it’s time for the sector to take direct action

As the Better Social Housing Review put it: “In a system under pressure, housing associations need to go back to test their performance against their core purpose – to provide decent, safe homes for those who can’t afford the market.”

There is an emerging consensus in the sector and among the homelessness charities around the campaign for 90,000 new homes for social rent a year for 10 years. Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign is calling for a manifesto commitment from the political parties to this target.

Homes for Cathy fully supports this campaign. Delivery of this number of new social rent homes a year would make a huge contribution to ending the use of temporary accommodation, which not only causes serious hardship to the families concerned, but places a massive financial burden on local authorities.

The target is aspirational – requiring around £9bn to £10bn a year in government funding and a very large step up in delivery.