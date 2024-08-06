Build Social starts with us

The only answer to this problem is for our new Labour government to deliver a significant programme of building homes for social rent. Only then can we help more people like Jenny. Jenny fled a violent relationship and was living in her car, which the perpetrator subsequently vandalised. Her mental health was already poor, but being so vulnerable made it worse and she became heavily dependent on alcohol.

We became aware of her through one of the multi-agency community hubs we run and we supported her to apply for social housing, which was achieved quickly. We then supported her to seek help for her alcohol dependency, assisted her with claims for welfare benefits, sought funding to carpet her home and worked with her to build her general confidence.

Jenny is now unrecognisable – she’s happy, confident and has ambitions. She’s in a new, healthy relationship, is free of her dependency and is starting a family.