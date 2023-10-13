Build-to-rent not considered a priority amongst MPs, research finds

The research conducted by Cavendish Consulting and YouGov has revealed that parliamentarians do not consider increasing BTR a high priority.

MPs across all parties were asked about their constituency housing focuses. BTR ranked seventh out of eight listed housing options in terms of priority.

At the same time, more than half (58%) of MPs expressed support for an increase in BTR in their constituencies; one-third remained uncertain about their stance.

The survey found 10% of elected representatives in the Labour Party wanted to see purpose-built rental homes prioritised in their areas.