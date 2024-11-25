Build-to-rent operator reveals £1.4bn development pipeline

Large build-to-rent landlord Grainger has built up a £1.4bn development pipeline during 2023-24, totalling 4,730 new homes #UKhousing

Net rental income grew by 14% to £110.1m, compared with 12% growth during the previous period.

Overall, the landlord has a £3.4bn operational portfolio of 11,069 private rental homes.

This figures included 1,330 committed homes and 2,009 secured properties, Grainger said in its results for the 12 months to 30 September 2024.

Its adjusted earnings dropped slightly, however, falling to 6% to £91.6m. This was due to lower sale profits as it continues to shrink its regulated tenancy portfolio. Sale profits dipped from £57.8m to £43.6m accordingly.

Other adjustments included £5m in fire safety provision.

The landlord opened its first scheme in Cardiff during 2023-24 and acquired an existing BTR asset, the Astley in Manchester.

Helen Gordon, chief executive of Grainger, said: “Building on last year’s record, we have delivered another strong year of growth, adding 1,236 new homes to our expanding nationwide portfolio.

“These new homes together with like-for-like rental growth of 6.3% have meant we have once again delivered double digit net rental income growth.”

This will be Grainger’s last year before its conversion to a real estate investment trust (REIT) next October.

By that stage, it will be predominantly made up of BTR homes rather than being reliant on trading profit, meaning it will be able to qualify as a REIT and distribute at least 90% of its profits to investors.