Build-to-rent pipeline hits 250,000, but economy slows delivery

Research by the British Property Federation (BPF), in partnership with Savills, showed that the total number of build-to-rent homes completed, under construction or in the planning pipeline stands at 253,402 – up 12% in the past 12 months.

The number of homes under construction increased by 9%, buoyed by major house builders agreeing forward funding transactions with investors comprising more than 2,000 homes for rent.

Meanwhile, the number of new build-to-rent homes in the design and planning phase increased 13% to 111,815, the analysis showed.

The research warned that build cost inflation and wider economic uncertainty looked set to slow down delivery, with construction starts totalling 5,549 homes in the first half of the year – down 55% on the same period in 2022.