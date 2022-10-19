Building a home without plastic

The journey towards building the first plastic-free home in Europe, and possibly the world, began in a traffic jam.

A closure to the M5 motorway in the West Midlands required the senior management team at housing association GreenSquareAccord to sit in traffic every morning as they made their way to the 25,000-home landlord’s head office. This meant driving slowly past an advert placed by the Marine Conservation Society.

“The senior management and myself were spending an inordinate amount of time in a traffic jam, looking at an image of turtles and sea life trapped in bits of plastic,” says Carl Taylor, assistant director of new business at GreenSquareAccord.

The housing association was already invested in the idea of sustainable housing. One of its legacy organisations, Accord, owned a factory – which now belongs to the merged organisation – that produced lightweight timber frames and the landlord had used them to build carbon-neutral homes in Marfield. But the poster presented a new challenge to the team: low-carbon development was one thing, but what about all the plastic that went into every new build the association turned out?

“It occurred to us that while we were producing what should be seen as really high-quality, low-carbon housing, we weren’t necessarily producing the most sustainable housing and that we should try and do something to use more natural materials and to remove plastic where we could from a development,” Mr Taylor explains.

GreenSquareAccord was able to secure £850,000 from an Interreg project called CHARM (Circular Housing Asset Renovation & Management), which was using EU money to fund housing projects across Europe to demonstrate methods to make housing development more circular. This means using less material that could not be reused and may end up in landfill or an incinerator at the end of its life.

The association match-funded the remainder of the cost of the development, which is a block of 12 one-bedroom flats, from its own resources. Each home will be for affordable rent.