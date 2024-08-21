Building control firm lines up liquidators after BSR application fails

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A building control firm said it has stopped work on projects and was going into liquidation after failing to get approval from the Building Safety Regulator (BSR).
PWC Building Control Services said it had applied in February to get on the BSR approved register, but was told on 1 August its application had failed.
“Therefore, as PWC has not been put on the register, it cannot provide any of the building control functions,” the company said in a message on its website.
PWC said it “had to initiate steps with respect to being placed into voluntary liquidation”.
The Northamptonshire-based firm said it will be issuing cancellation notices for “all projects” by 28 August, which will also be sent to the relevant council.
The BSR has been overseeing applications from building inspectors to become registered building control approvers as part of post-Grenfell measures introduced through the Building Safety Act.
Fears were raised earlier this year about an impending crisis due to building inspectors failing to meet the April deadline for registration. A 13-week deadline extension was subsequently announced.
A BSR spokesperson told Inside Housing it understood that none of PWC’s work involved high-rise building projects.
In January 2023, PWC was issued with a sanction by the Construction Industry Council Approved Inspectors Register (CICAIR), the former building control regulator, after a disciplinary panel found nine breaches of its code of conduct.
The sanction was due to expire in January 2025. CICAIR said the “level 2” sanction did not stop PWC from continuing to operate as an approved inspector.
The firm employs 38 people, according to its last filed accounts at Companies House.
PWC Building Control Services has been contacted for comment.
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