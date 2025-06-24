Building high-density housing on brownfield land

Brownfield development is crucial to tackling the housing crisis, but unlocking sites is tough. A panel of experts, convened by Inside Housing and Galliford Try, talk about how to do it. Photography by Dan Joseph
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Is building on brownfield the answer to the housing crisis? Successive governments have certainly touted it as a big part of the solution.
In February 2024, the previous Conservative administration promised to “turbocharge” housebuilding by instructing councils to prioritise brownfield development. The Labour government, meanwhile, made a similar promise just a few months after taking office in October, with housing minister Matthew Pennycook pledging a “brownfield-first approach” to planning and development to tackle housing shortages, while revitalising urban areas.
A 2019 report by the National Housing Federation found that brownfield sites in England alone have capacity for more than a million new homes – a huge chunk of the government’s 1.5 million homes target.
Yet building those homes is not quite as straightforward as the numbers and noises from the government might suggest. From remediation to planning delays, developers face a range of obstacles when regenerating derelict sites. Inside Housing – in association with developer Galliford Try – brought together a panel of experts to discuss these challenges and how they might be overcome.
There is a general consensus around the table that the government is making the right noises about brownfield development. Some of the government’s many proposed planning reforms are aimed squarely at unlocking these sites; its ‘brownfield passports’ proposal, for example, aims to expedite planning approval. But what do planners themselves think?
“We support the intent of the brownfield passport, but we’re a little lukewarm on how that might be applied,” says Robbie Calvert, head of policy and public affairs at the Royal Town Planning Institute. “From our perspective, the local plan should be the key mechanism for setting out a strategy to allocate appropriate development on brownfield sites.”
Too much focus on policy, however, can obscure what for some is the greater problem. “There has been, understandably, an obsession with planning,” says Neil Jefferson, chief executive of the Home Builders Federation. “But in terms of our members, it’s planning delays which are the issue, not necessarily planning policy. These days planning policy is taking second place to capacity within the planning system.”
Mr Calvert agrees. “You can reform a planning system until you’re blue in the face, but unless you resource it effectively, it’s not going to achieve your intended outcomes,” he says. “How are we going to deal with a deluge of consents that are required to meet [the government’s growth] agenda?”
Jane Barnett, director of planning at Savills, says delays have become a common feature of planning applications. “It’s quite a big point for developers if they have put in quite a substantial application with a lot of paperwork, and there’s a significant delay on validation – because then the clock hasn’t started on the statutory consultation,” she says.
One answer, Ms Barnett suggests, could be for planning departments to lean more into outside expertise, where possible. “I don’t think local authorities should be worried about bringing in external advisors when they need to… and bringing them in a lot earlier so we can get that input and have a dialogue,” she says. “Planning officers do great jobs, but you can’t expect them to understand the nitty gritty of a viability assessment
or retail impact assessment, or whatever it is.”
The private sector can play a bigger role in getting planning applications moving through the system, agrees Angela Brockbank, affordable homes sector director at Galliford Try. “We have councils sitting on big tracts of land that we could be developing, but the councils don’t have the resources and skills to enable that,” she says. “[Councils should] be able to use the expertise that’s in the private sector to help them do that, and to engage with us more quickly to allow that to happen.”
It’s not just the planning system that impedes brownfield development. The Building Safety Act 2022, drawn up in response to the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017, has resulted in unintended consequences for urban development, such as curtailing the housing sector’s development ability.
“Housing associations in London have real issues about capacity,” says Vicky Savage, executive group director, development and sales at L&Q. Funding has been diverted from development to existing stock, she adds; the G15 group of large London associations, for example, is set to spend £3.6bn on building safety over the next decade.
Many housing associations in the capital have reduced their development teams, Ms Savage says, and this will have a knock-on effect on future skills capacity. That capacity is already well below what it needs to be, argues Mr Calvert, who cites a need for resourcing planning teams more effectively across the country.
He adds that the government is taking steps to address this. “The MHCLG [Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government] Local Authority Planning Capacity and Skills Survey published at the start of the year, highlighted masterplanning, viability, biodiversity net gain – all the areas we need to improve upon as an industry,” he says.
The Building Safety Act definition of ‘higher-risk buildings’ (those at least 18 metres in height, or with at least seven storeys) has also affected the density of housing built on brownfield land.
“The reason [this rule] was set up has to be respected, and the additional levels of scrutiny that [it] will give to the quality of workmanship, the quality of materials, is very important, but it is having a knock-on impact,” says David Magill, associate architect at Levitt Bernstein. “We’ve got clients who are registered providers who, as part of the initial brief, are saying, [we must] be able to comply with being a non-high-risk building… So we’re going up to five or six storeys in some locations where the council has said we’d be perfectly happy for you to go taller than this.”
There is no way the primary legislation around this issue is going to be changed, says Mike De’Ath, partner at HTA Design – but there is still a way forward.
“What can we do to be helpful to the government and respectful to Grenfell and all the people that we wish to house?” he asks. “What can we do in a positive way, in collaboration that drives forward housing delivery?”
Other factors hampering brownfield development are common physical challenges and their associated costs. The low-hanging fruit has now gone, says Chaminda Pathirage, professor of brownfield research and innovation at the University of Wolverhampton. His department is trialling technologies that could help unlock complex sites, such as quantum sensors that can scan deep below the ground to give developers a detailed picture of subterranean obstacles without the need for exploratory digging. “We’re also looking at how we can upskill and reskill the workforce going forward to [use] this new technology,” Mr Pathirage adds.
Making the most of these opportunities will require buy-in from other stakeholders, he says, and potentially a broader rethink around approaches to brownfield regeneration. “The traditional way of doing it won’t work,” he says. Instead, he recommends a model he calls the “triple helix”, where “government, industry and educational institutions come together in partnership to try and unlock these complex brownfield sites”.
While in opposition, today’s government listened to the housing sector’s suggested solutions, says Ms Savage, but its current focus on planning is missing the mark. “There is a fixation on planning, and my fear is that while it’s really useful to have planning reform, that in itself is not going to get us building more homes,” she says. “This is a crisis of funding.”
One possible answer, Ms Savage adds, is what she calls a “kick-start pot”. “It’s a feasibility pot that you can try and get going with these sites and with stuck regeneration projects, and then if and when you make a return, that money could be reimbursed.”
That approach would involve the government shouldering some of the risk involved in developing complex brownfield sites.
At the moment, Mr De’Ath says, the risk equation in the planning system is too one-sided. “Risk is what this is all about,” he says. “You cannot have the people who are not taking risks in development defining what the development is in absolute detail. It’s just not appropriate.”
One way forward, he suggests, could be to reframe government funding from the perspective of social value. “In terms of the return for social value that comes off housing investment, we have made the arguments that the money is actually relatively cheap,” Mr De’Ath says. “The government is going to need to invest, and the government will need to get a return, and we need to work out how that works,” he adds.
More joined-up thinking on funding for regeneration is long overdue, says Jehan Weerasinghe, an executive-level regeneration and housing specialist. The gestation period for regeneration schemes can be years. “You’re dealing with an existing community, and you need to rehouse that community,” he says. “If we look at that from a macroeconomic stance in terms of the Treasury, that money is being expended on temporary accommodation. So at what point does that get joined up?”
At the time the roundtable took place, participants were anticipating the forthcoming Spending Review, but this discussion has identified many areas where extra resources could help boost housebuilding on brownfield sites.
Ms Savage concludes that the desperate need for new housing – and the role brownfield must play in addressing it – begs one simple question: “If you can build a site, why not develop it to maximum density?”
Martin Hilditch
Editor, Inside Housing
Jane Barnett
Director of planning, Savills
Angela Brockbank
Affordable homes sector director, Galliford Try
Robbie Calvert
Head of policy and public affairs, Royal Town Planning Institute
Mike De’Ath
Partner, HTA Design
Neil Jefferson
Chief executive, Home Builders Federation
David Magill
Associate architect, Levitt Bernstein
Chaminda Pathirage
Professor of brownfield research and innovation, University of Wolverhampton
Vicky Savage
Executive group director, development and sales, L&Q
Jehan Weerasinghe
Executive-level regeneration and housing specialist
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