Building liability orders could pierce the corporate veil that has been raised since the Grenfell Tower fire

Among the raft of draft amendments published on 14 February 2022, perhaps one of the most ground-breaking was the innocuous-sounding proposal for ‘building liability orders’, or BLOs.

While the concept of a party being liable for its defects is natural and well accepted, and the voluntary acceptance of liability for others, such by way of a parent company guarantee or collateral warranty, is also a known commodity, the ramifications of a BLO seem to profoundly change the settled landscape of contract and company law.

In essence, it is proposed that the High Court can make a BLO where it considers it just and equitable to do so, ordering that a corporate entity is liable for defects and the loss and/or damage occasioned, including repair costs and consequential losses (such as waking watch costs, the installation of alarm systems etc).

While it is commonplace for parties to a construction contract to litigate, and for the court to make decisions on liability, a BLO provides a much more flexible remedy as it is not limited to the parties to a construction contract. In certain circumstances, a party seeking a BLO can pierce the corporate veil and pursue companies that were associated with the original contractor.