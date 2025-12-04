Building new homes to change lives in Lambeth

Resetting our approach to building new homes has enabled us to take decisive steps forward. We now have concrete plans for a majority of council-owned sites, and have brought forward new development opportunities and strengthened partnerships with registered housing providers and the private sector.

Our New Homes Hexagon portfolio covering six council-owned sites across Lambeth will see 500 new homes created, of which 50% will be affordable. We’ve secured planning with a development partner for a Brixton Town Centre housing scheme at 56% affordable, and are restarting our estate renewal schemes. We’re leaving no stone unturned in the hunt for housing opportunities that we can deliver at pace.

Our Building for Lambeth campaign will bring Lambeth residents on the journey with us. We will hold open and transparent discussions with our residents to ensure we can successfully and fully play our role in building the new homes our borough both needs and deserves.

The programme is intentional in its focus on building Lambeth homes that residents can genuinely afford. National housing policy has for too long moved away from supporting social rent, the tenure that most effectively meets housing need.

Lambeth is reversing that trend by placing social rent at the heart of our delivery plans, alongside affordable rent and shared ownership, ensuring a range of homes that reflect the needs of our community.

“We now have concrete plans for a majority of council-owned sites, and have strengthened partnerships with registered housing providers and the private sector”

The 1,000 homes unlocked in the programme’s first year are an important step forward, but they are only the beginning. We are targeting at least 600 affordable homes by 2030 on council-owned land, within a wider pipeline of around 2,000 new homes to be delivered.

Beyond this, Lambeth’s growth plan sets out our ambition to deliver 10,000 homes borough-wide over the next decade, securing as many genuinely affordable homes as possible and creating sustainable, high-quality neighbourhoods for the future.

Lambeth will continue to act with urgency, creativity and resolve. We will keep building at scale, securing investment and working with partners to overcome national barriers. We will continue to place fairness and affordability at the centre of our delivery, ensuring we place new goals for ourselves every year until we make a dent in the housing crisis.

Housing is not a privilege. It is a fundamental human right. By resetting our delivery approach, we have shown what is possible. We will keep building on this momentum until every Lambeth resident has access to the safe, secure, and affordable home they deserve.

Danny Adilypour, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, investment and new homes, Lambeth Council