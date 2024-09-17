Building on grey belt makes ‘most sense’ for delivering homes, thinktank CEO says

Building on ‘grey belt’ land makes the “most sense” as a way to meet housing demand, the head of Centre for London told the Liberal Democrat conference in Brighton #UKhousing #LDConf

An audience member asked panellists what their views were on developing on brownfield and grey belt land.

The session, called ‘Yimbys or nimbys: how will the Liberal Democrats pursue growth in London’, focused on different areas of potential growth in the capital, including housing.

At a fringe session on Monday, Antonia Jennings, chief executive of the thinktank, said that building on strategic areas of grey belt land close to transport links “could unlock space for up to 900,000 homes”.

The grey belt, so-called and pledged by the Labour Party, is a new category of land to allow development on “poor quality” and “ugly” green belt land.

One of the stipulations proposed by the government is that development on this type of land must be 50% affordable.

In July, the government launched a consultation on proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework, which include bringing back compulsory housebuilding targets.

In September, the House of Lords Built Environment Committee launched an inquiry into grey belt development in England.

Ms Jennings pointed to previous research by thinktank Centre for Cities which found that building on strategic areas of grey belt close to transport links “could unlock space for up to 900,000 homes”.

“When you pit that against the need for housing in London, it can become a much easier sell,” Ms Jennings said. She highlighted that after housing costs are accounted for, “one in four Londoners lives in poverty”.

“Our research has found that we need to building 30,000 social homes a year for 15 years to meet the scale of demand,” she said, adding that this is “just social homes, let alone other types of housing”.