Building owner ordered to pay out £60,000 over cladding removal delays

During a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court yesterday, Chaplair Ltd was fined £30,000 and ordered to pay costs of £30,000, along with a £190 victim surcharge.

It comes after Newham Council brought the case for failing to meet a deadline to remove dangerous cladding from its Lumiere building at 544 Romford Road, London.

The local authority is the first to use its powers under the Housing Act 2004 to successfully prosecute a building owner for delays in dealing with flammable cladding.

Imposing the fine, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram, at City of London Magistrates Court, said that the cladding on the Lumiere building was highly dangerous and that Chaplair had not taken the risk it posed seriously enough.