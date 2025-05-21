Building Research Establishment to develop energy rating assessments for Future Homes Standard

The BRE, a testing house for product manufacturers and an advisor to the government on building science, has been working with the DESNZ on the development of HEM since 2023 and has held previous contracts for SAP.

Gillian Charlesworth, chief executive and executive director of the BRE group board, said: “The BRE has a long history of collaboration with government, and it has been a pleasure to watch the development and preparation of the Future Homes Standard, and the methodologies that will ensure it is effective.

“We support the government’s efforts to provide a seamless transition to the Future Homes Standard by providing several routes to compliance and ensuring the methodologies used are sound and reflect the challenges of making our homes more energy efficient.”