Building Research Establishment to develop energy rating assessments for Future Homes Standard

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The Building Research Establishment (BRE) has been awarded contracts to develop the two main methods for assessing energy ratings for the upcoming Future Homes Standard.
The contracts, awarded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), involve maintaining and updating the Home Energy Model (HEM) product recognition system and Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP).
SAP assesses the energy performance of a home, while HEM will be the primary tool used to demonstrate compliance during the building design and planning stages.
Both will be used as the Future Homes Standard is rolled out this year.
The new rules aim to reduce carbon emissions from new homes by 75% to 80% compared with current regulations.
All new homes will have to meet the specified energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction targets. They will be required to be fitted with a green heating system, such as an air-source heat pump.
The BRE, a testing house for product manufacturers and an advisor to the government on building science, has been working with the DESNZ on the development of HEM since 2023 and has held previous contracts for SAP.
Gillian Charlesworth, chief executive and executive director of the BRE group board, said: “The BRE has a long history of collaboration with government, and it has been a pleasure to watch the development and preparation of the Future Homes Standard, and the methodologies that will ensure it is effective.
“We support the government’s efforts to provide a seamless transition to the Future Homes Standard by providing several routes to compliance and ensuring the methodologies used are sound and reflect the challenges of making our homes more energy efficient.”
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