Building safety and risk: lessons from the Air Force

The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) has taken a goals-based approach to regulation, a defining characteristic of which is the lack of prescription. Goals are described as a series of broad principles, outcomes or standards that the regulated community must seek to achieve or satisfy and is not about ticking a particular box. I believe this approach will encourage accountable persons (APs) to not simply and mechanistically follow (or avoid through technical loopholes) the rules that have been laid out by the regulator – a failing highlighted in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Rather they will find better and more innovative methods of achieving a regulatory goal, which in turn will promote technological innovation. By avoiding a one size fits all approach, I feel the regulator has given themselves the freedom to reward organisations with a good compliance history. “From my experience across several industries, good safety cases organise the claims, arguments and evidence in a logical, repeatable and structured manner”

Adjusting from a compliance culture to one of safety risk management is not easy and requests for a safety case template point to a lack of confidence; understandable when it hasn’t been done before. Culture has been described as the bedrock upon which all else depends, an analogy that is helpful in characterising it as something that is deeply held and difficult to see. My experience of developing a positive safety culture is that is starts with leadership. The changes demanded by BSA 2022 will be successfully implemented by PAPs that take their responsibilities seriously and build teams with knowledge and experience of safety and risk. I have also seen that holding back to see what others do is not a good tactic. Those that go first, set the standard for the regulator and define the path that others will be expected to follow.