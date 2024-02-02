Building safety and risk: lessons from the Air Force

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Learnings from the public inquiry into the loss of the RAF Nimrod aircraft in Afghanistan are useful to the building safety conversation, writes Emily Harbottle, partner at RiskFlag
The Grenfell tragedy was a watershed event within the housing sector and we are seeing significant legislative changes being implemented as a result. Such change is almost inevitable in the aftermath of a shock event – consider Challenger, Piper Alpha and the RAF Nimrod accident).
The Building Safety Act 2022 (BSA 2022) is now live and principle accountable persons (PAPs) should be well on their way to satisfying the demand to develop a safety case for each of their higher-risk buildings (HRBs).
I served as a helicopter pilot in the British Army from 2000 to 2016, meaning I lived through the fall-out from Sir Charles Haddon-Cave’s public inquiry into the loss of the RAF Nimrod aircraft in Afghanistan. His recommendations included the establishment of an independent regulator for defence aviation and a renewed focus on the quality and methodology of safety cases.
These changes presented a massive challenge to an industry in which safety was pretty much a paper-work exercise, stove-piped at best and confusing with no clear lines of accountability at worst.
Echoes of Sir Charles sound in Dame Judith Hackitt’s report, in which she proposed a new regulatory framework for the construction and through-life management of HRBs, incorporating the requirement to produce a safety case for every residential building taller than 18 metres or seven storeys.
So what is a safety case? Misquoting from the pre-eminent academic on the subject, Dr Tim Kelly: “A safety case should communicate a clear, comprehensive and defensible argument that a [HRB] is acceptably safe in a given context.”
It is an ever-evolving artefact from which conclusions about the safety of the building are drawn rather than a one-off report. From my experience across several industries, good safety cases organise the claims, arguments and evidence in a logical, repeatable and structured manner, which is why its advantageous to use a digital tool.
“By avoiding a one size fits all approach, I feel the regulator has given themselves the freedom to reward organisations with a good compliance history”
Sir Charles talks about the “primacy of the argument” – “the building is safe because…” and he reasoned that no system is 100% safe or free from risk. The safety case is therefore a tool to persuade both yourself and regulator that all reasonable steps have been taken to mitigate building safety risks, to justify what you consider to be proportionate in that particular situation and that the level of risk you are left with is acceptable.
Used in this way, many of our clients find it to be a valuable, positive management tool through which “whole building safety” is achieved, rather than a regulatory burden.
The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) has taken a goals-based approach to regulation, a defining characteristic of which is the lack of prescription. Goals are described as a series of broad principles, outcomes or standards that the regulated community must seek to achieve or satisfy and is not about ticking a particular box.
I believe this approach will encourage accountable persons (APs) to not simply and mechanistically follow (or avoid through technical loopholes) the rules that have been laid out by the regulator – a failing highlighted in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Rather they will find better and more innovative methods of achieving a regulatory goal, which in turn will promote technological innovation.
By avoiding a one size fits all approach, I feel the regulator has given themselves the freedom to reward organisations with a good compliance history.
“From my experience across several industries, good safety cases organise the claims, arguments and evidence in a logical, repeatable and structured manner”
Adjusting from a compliance culture to one of safety risk management is not easy and requests for a safety case template point to a lack of confidence; understandable when it hasn’t been done before. Culture has been described as the bedrock upon which all else depends, an analogy that is helpful in characterising it as something that is deeply held and difficult to see.
My experience of developing a positive safety culture is that is starts with leadership. The changes demanded by BSA 2022 will be successfully implemented by PAPs that take their responsibilities seriously and build teams with knowledge and experience of safety and risk.
I have also seen that holding back to see what others do is not a good tactic. Those that go first, set the standard for the regulator and define the path that others will be expected to follow.
Regulation coming into force on 1 April 2024 makes it a legal requirement for all HRBs to be supported by a safety case. While I recognise this presents a significant upheaval for most organisations, the gains are considerable.
I believe it is not the documents that support the safety case that should be seen as the greatest benefit, rather it is the process of preparing and managing the ongoing safety case and the improvements in both the building fabric and the managerial arrangements that are implemented as a result.
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