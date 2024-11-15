The Building Safety Bill in Wales will be introduced before the government’s summer recess in 2025 #UKhousing

Building Safety Bill to be introduced in Wales before summer recess 2025 #UKhousing

Local authorities will regulate the new occupation phase regime and hold a register of in-scope buildings.

The new regime will focus on the occupation phase and introduce the role of accountable persons, who will be responsible for assessing and managing building safety risks.

Speaking in the Senedd, Jayne Bryant, Welsh cabinet secretary for housing and local government, said the bill will cover the regulation of building safety risks in multi-occupied residential buildings.

Councils will work with fire and rescue authorities, which are still responsible for regulating several fire safety measures in the bill.

“I want to ensure the new regime empowers residents by placing their lived experience, safety and well-being at its heart,” said Ms Bryant.

“The regime will set out clear requirements to support residents with enhanced rights and a stronger voice in matters that affect their homes.”

The housing minister also gave an update on the progress of building safety remediation work in Wales, with figures the same as those given in an update earlier this year.

At the beginning of last month, work had been completed on 16% of properties under the Building Safety Programme – totalling 64 social housing buildings and three in the private sector.