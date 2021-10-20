Building safety costs mean one in 10 affordable homes will not be built, survey finds

A new survey of 106 housing associations by the National Housing Federation (NHF) found that 61 landlords have discovered dangerous materials on their blocks since the Grenfell tragedy.

The government has so allocated £5bn of funding to cover the costs of remediation work for leaseholders and shared owners to remove dangerous cladding from high-rise buildings, but no funding was made available for blocks where social tenants live or for works needed beyond cladding.

Unless funding is made available, the housing associations surveyed said they will have to cut plans for 12,900 out of 116,777 new affordable homes over the next five years to prioritise spending on building safety.

They said that social rent homes will be the worst affected because they build the majority of that tenure with their own income, rather than with government grants.

The research also found that mounting building safety costs are affecting housing associations’ ability to invest in the upkeep of the homes they already own.

Those surveyed said they are having to divert £730m away from routine maintenance work, such as upgrading bathrooms or kitchens, to pay for essential building safety work.