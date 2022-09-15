Building Safety Fund: 50 buildings remediated in two years

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Newly released data shows that 50 buildings have been remediated under the £1bn Building Safety Fund, more than two years after it launched.
According to the latest update on the fund from the Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), 46 buildings have had remediation work completed but not signed off by building control, while four have been completed and signed off by building control.
Just under 300 (295) have started remediation.
The number of social sector buildings where remediation has started is 59, while 11 are waiting for building control sign off. None have been completed with sign-off.
During the March 2020 budget, then-chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that the government would provide £1bn from 2020 to 2021 to support the remediation of unsafe non-aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding on blocks of 18 metres and taller.
The fund was to cover both the private and social housing sectors.
However, Inside Housing reported in March this year that issues with the process and the large number of applications have overwhelmed government teams and caused delays.
The same month it was revealed that a London block clad in dangerous materials had been forced to suspend remediation work twice after the government failed to release funds for the work to be completed.
Since then, inflation has soared in the UK and hiked up the cost of materials.
The latest government update showed the Building Safety Fund had received 2,824 registrations for 3,212 buildings in the private sector.
Of those registrations, 936 – covering 1,018 buildings – were able to proceed with applying for funding.
The majority of the other applications were either ineligible (959) or were withdrawn before or after the eligibility stage (798).
The number of private sector buildings where remediation has started is 186, while 35 are completed and waiting for building control sign-off
Of the 222 social sector grant claims for 253 buildings that have been received, 152 registrations – covering 177 buildings – were given the go-ahead to apply for funding.
The majority that did not go on to apply for funding were either ineligible (30) or withdrew registration (21).
Nearly £1.5bn has been approved from the fund – £1.3bn for the private sector and £139m for the social sector.
As of 31 August, the Building Safety Fund’s total expenditure was £588m, £100m of which was in the social sector.
Update: at 9.50am, 16.09.2022
This article was amended to make clear that remediation work has been completed on 50 buildings, with four having building control sign off and 46 awaiting sign off. The headline initially said only four have been fully remediated.
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