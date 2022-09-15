Building Safety Fund: 50 buildings remediated in two years

According to the latest update on the fund from the Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), 46 buildings have had remediation work completed but not signed off by building control, while four have been completed and signed off by building control.

Just under 300 (295) have started remediation.

The number of social sector buildings where remediation has started is 59, while 11 are waiting for building control sign off. None have been completed with sign-off.

During the March 2020 budget, then-chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that the government would provide £1bn from 2020 to 2021 to support the remediation of unsafe non-aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding on blocks of 18 metres and taller.