Building Safety Fund: building forced to suspend cladding remediation work twice after government withholds new cash

A London block clad in dangerous materials has been forced to suspend crucial cladding remediation work twice after the government failed to release funds for the work to be completed #UKhousing

Icona Point in Stratford was one of the first blocks to make it through the Building Safety Fund application process and was given approval and an initial tranche of funding to begin work in June last year.

These variations used to be assessed by the government’s Building Safety Fund delivery partners, Homes England and the Greater London Authority (GLA).

One of the directors has now written to housing secretary Michael Gove “begging” him to provide assistance, and described the mental toil of having to help deal with this issue on top of holding down a day job.

The Icona Point building in east London had to suspend work and let go of labourers for the second time last week after it was unable to secure the final tranche of funding for the works, despite having sent through a formal request in November. It is understood that the suspension will cost the block £10,000 a week.

Under the deal, the block would receive 80% of the total amount at the start of the project, and then when the project was half-completed it would receive an additional 15% of the total amount. The remaining 5% would be given when work was completed.

However, administrative delays at the GLA meant that the directors could not draw down all of the money needed initially, and in July they had to suspend the work for the first time.

After negotiations with the GLA, it was agreed that the project must continue, with the next tranche of funding then being released and work resuming.

In November the project was half-completed, and the directors requested the next tranche of funding that should have provided them with enough cash to finish the project.

However, despite repeated attempts to get the GLA to release the money, the new funding has still yet to be received for the project. Instead, directors have had to use the leaseholder sinking fund and part of this years’ service charge payment to pay for the work until it received funding.

The project is now 90% complete but because the block has run out of money, it was forced to suspend the works for a second time last week, with the suspension costing £10,000 a week.

Peter Tolson, one of the resident directors at Icona Point, said: “We are out of money for the second time, have depleted our reserve fund and are using this year’s service charge collections to pay contractors because it was so important to us to not to stop work again.

“Something else needs to happen because this process is struggling; the bottleneck process has buckled.

“Work slows, costs increase, for both the fund and leaseholders, and there is nothing that we can do.”