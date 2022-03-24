Building Safety Fund: huge sums prevented from fixing blocks as managing agents refuse to sign government agreement

Managing agents across the country have said that the new building safety proposals mean they are reluctant to sign grant funding agreements because of a lack of clarity over who will pick up the bill for expensive remediation.

The Association of Residential Managing Agents (ARMA), the body that represents 300 managing agents, said that housing secretary Michael Gove’s proposals had left the situation in “limbo” and that managing agents could not sign a remediation contract without knowing who will pay for it and when.

It took more than a year for the government and managing agents to agree on a first funding agreement after managing agents and the freeholders they represent were unwilling, because of a number of clauses in the deal that could have made them liable for some costs.

This has left hundreds of leaseholders who have faced huge remediation bills desperately waiting for progress on their applications, with many left in the dark about whether they would receive support.

The government has reacted strongly to the latest delay, stating that there is no reason for landlords or managing agents to delay works or funding agreements, and urged them to press ahead.

After months of negotiations, the managing agents and freeholders eventually agreed on a funding deal just before Christmas. At the time, building safety minister Lord Greenhalgh said this would “end the logjam” and there should now be no obstacle to the remediation of unsafe cladding being carried out.

The logjam in signing the BSF grant funding agreement has been cleared. Thanks to freeholders, managing agents, Nigel Glen + @ARMAleasehold team for working with @luhc. There should now be no obstacle to the remediation of unsafe cladding being carried out without further delay. — Stephen Greenhalgh (@team_greenhalgh) The logjam in signing the BSF grant funding agreement has been cleared. Thanks to freeholders, managing agents, Nigel Glen + @ARMAleasehold team for working with @luhc. There should now be no obstacle to the remediation of unsafe cladding being carried out without further delay. — Stephen Greenhalgh (@team_greenhalgh) December 22, 2021

The Building Safety Fund opened in July 2020, with building owners able to apply for funding to help accelerate the remediation of non-aluminium composite material cladding on residential buildings. This would be separated into pre-tender support, including surveys of the building, and full funding to cover the full construction costs of remediation.

However, managing agents and freeholders quickly identified clauses within the funding agreements, which they were reluctant to agree to.

This included clauses that meant managing agents could become liable for costs not covered by cladding funding and one that could have seen leaseholders pay some costs upfront.