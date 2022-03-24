Building Safety Fund: huge sums prevented from fixing blocks as managing agents refuse to sign government agreement

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Tens of millions of pounds of government money intended to pay for cladding remediation work on dangerous buildings are being held up as a result of managing agents and freeholders refusing to sign a government funding agreement, Inside Housing can reveal.
Managing agents across the country have said that the new building safety proposals mean they are reluctant to sign grant funding agreements because of a lack of clarity over who will pick up the bill for expensive remediation.
The Association of Residential Managing Agents (ARMA), the body that represents 300 managing agents, said that housing secretary Michael Gove’s proposals had left the situation in “limbo” and that managing agents could not sign a remediation contract without knowing who will pay for it and when.
It took more than a year for the government and managing agents to agree on a first funding agreement after managing agents and the freeholders they represent were unwilling, because of a number of clauses in the deal that could have made them liable for some costs.
This has left hundreds of leaseholders who have faced huge remediation bills desperately waiting for progress on their applications, with many left in the dark about whether they would receive support.
The government has reacted strongly to the latest delay, stating that there is no reason for landlords or managing agents to delay works or funding agreements, and urged them to press ahead.
After months of negotiations, the managing agents and freeholders eventually agreed on a funding deal just before Christmas. At the time, building safety minister Lord Greenhalgh said this would “end the logjam” and there should now be no obstacle to the remediation of unsafe cladding being carried out.
The logjam in signing the BSF grant funding agreement has been cleared. Thanks to freeholders, managing agents, Nigel Glen + @ARMAleasehold team for working with @luhc. There should now be no obstacle to the remediation of unsafe cladding being carried out without further delay.— Stephen Greenhalgh (@team_greenhalgh)
The logjam in signing the BSF grant funding agreement has been cleared. Thanks to freeholders, managing agents, Nigel Glen + @ARMAleasehold team for working with @luhc. There should now be no obstacle to the remediation of unsafe cladding being carried out without further delay.— Stephen Greenhalgh (@team_greenhalgh) December 22, 2021
The Building Safety Fund opened in July 2020, with building owners able to apply for funding to help accelerate the remediation of non-aluminium composite material cladding on residential buildings. This would be separated into pre-tender support, including surveys of the building, and full funding to cover the full construction costs of remediation.
However, managing agents and freeholders quickly identified clauses within the funding agreements, which they were reluctant to agree to.
This included clauses that meant managing agents could become liable for costs not covered by cladding funding and one that could have seen leaseholders pay some costs upfront.
Despite this, though, leaseholders have complained to Inside Housing that three months on, there has been no progress with the signing of these deals.
Lucy Brown-Cortes, who lives in Lockes Wharf in east London, said there has been next to no progress on her block’s application since its managing agent, FirstPort, applied in July 2020.
“It’s now 21 months later and we have only just moved to stage two of the funding process because our managing agent was refusing to sign the agreement just to proceed to the second stage of funding review,” she said.
“Now we hear that our managing agent is again refusing to sign any further Building Safety Fund documents.
“I don’t know how many years my family is going to waste worrying about living in a combustible building, worrying about finding tens of thousands to pay for remediation bills and constantly reminding the children what to do in the event of a fire.”
Alison Hills, a leaseholder at Opus House in St Albans, has also been waiting more than a year for FirstPort to sign the deal. FirstPort is also the managing agent for Opus House.
She said: “If these buildings are so unsafe, then why is it taking so long to even get funds allocated to start work?
“It’s unacceptable that we have had no progress at all in two years – without the Building Safety Fund contract being signed and/or other responsible parties paying to fix their mistakes, we will continue to be stuck, unable to sell or move on with our lives for the foreseeable future.”
FirstPort has stated that the building safety proposals put forward by Mr Gove have made the previous grant funding agreement defunct, as it previously stated that the Building Safety Fund would pay for all of the cladding costs, while the leaseholder would pick up the other costs.
In January Mr Gove outlined his new plan to fix the building safety crisis, which promised to protect leaseholders from all cladding costs and expected developers to cover the costs of the works, either through carrying out remediation themselves, or paying towards a new £4bn Building Safety Fund.
In February, he outlined further laws to protect leaseholders and get developers, manufacturers and freeholders to pay, including a new cap on non-cladding work for leaseholders at £15,000 in London, and £10,000 outside of the capital.
These changes also indicated that freeholders would have to pick up some of these costs. Managing agents are employed by freeholders to manage blocks.
A FirstPort spokesperson said: “By the time the agreement was published it came against the backdrop of Mr Gove’s ‘Polluter Pays’ initiative, which aims for a rapid agreement to cover the full remediation costs and may see buildings remediated more quickly.”
They added that they were expecting an announcement on this imminently and that they make sure safety mitigations are available on all of their sites.
ARMA stated that this was a widespread concern and that the government’s announcements had left the situation in limbo.
Its chief executive Nigel Glen said: “The [grant funding agreement] was indeed all agreed at the end of last year but the situation changed with the secretary of state’s announcements.
“The government seems to have has elected to sort out who will be ultimately liable to pay for the works now rather than later.
“This means that until that is agreed, for example between Mr Gove and the developers, a managing agent cannot sign a remediation contract as they no longer know who will pay for what and when.”
However, the government has hit back at the managing agents and stated that there should be no reason for the agreements not to be signed.
A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “The Building Safety Bill makes clear who is liable to pay for the costs of non-cladding defects.
“We sympathise hugely with leaseholders who are still dealing with rogue managing agents and building owners who refuse to do the right thing and make their buildings safe. To further delay works because they can no longer pass costs on to leaseholders is unacceptable.
“We are introducing new powers in the Building Safety Bill such as remediation orders, allowing us to take rogue building owners and their parent companies to court so they can be held properly accountable.”
Stephen Squires, a leaseholder at Britton House (pictured above) in Manchester, has also been let down by the latest delay. He told Inside Housing: “Due to ongoing delays issuing revised funding agreements by the government we are no closer to remediation than we were 18 months ago when our [external wall system check] revealed our homes were unsafe.
“It just feels like this nightmare will never end; once the agreement is signed it will be months before we have workmen on site and the project to fix our building is 50 weeks. It could easily be the end of 2023 before we have any real light at the end of the tunnel.”
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