Building Safety Fund: leaseholders paying £27,000 cladding loan plead with government to change fund rules

Residents at the Skyline Central building have called on housing secretary Michael Gove to reconsider the government’s position in blocking them from accessing public money, as they continue to pay hundreds of pounds every month to pay back their freeholder.

In some cases, the loans are as big as £27,000, with the leaseholders having to fork out £450 each month. They have described the payments as "heartbreaking" having a financial impact that will “last a lifetime”.

In January, Mr Gove said that no leaseholder living in their blocks should have to pay a penny to fix unsafe cladding. However, Inside Housing understands that those buildings which have already paid for work will not be compensated.

When asked by Inside Housing if Skyline leaseholders would be permanently barred from accessing money through the Building Safety Fund, the government said that these leaseholders could seek compensation from manufacturers through new legal means being brought forward under the Building Safety Bill.

A spokesperson said: “The Building Safety Bill overrides covenants and agreements that seek to get round the protections we have put in place.

“In individual cases, leaseholders should check the terms of the agreements they signed and seek legal advice where necessary.”

This means that lawyers may advise leaseholders that under the new Building Safety Bill legislation, they may not be required to pay the remainder of the loan. However, this will depend on the terms of the loan.