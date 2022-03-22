Building Safety Fund: leaseholders paying £27,000 cladding loan plead with government to change fund rules

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Manchester leaseholders have called on the government to change its rules on who can access the Building Safety Fund after they were barred from applying for their block because they had already agreed a loan deal with their freeholder.
Residents at the Skyline Central building have called on housing secretary Michael Gove to reconsider the government’s position in blocking them from accessing public money, as they continue to pay hundreds of pounds every month to pay back their freeholder.
In some cases, the loans are as big as £27,000, with the leaseholders having to fork out £450 each month. They have described the payments as "heartbreaking" having a financial impact that will “last a lifetime”.
In January, Mr Gove said that no leaseholder living in their blocks should have to pay a penny to fix unsafe cladding. However, Inside Housing understands that those buildings which have already paid for work will not be compensated.
When asked by Inside Housing if Skyline leaseholders would be permanently barred from accessing money through the Building Safety Fund, the government said that these leaseholders could seek compensation from manufacturers through new legal means being brought forward under the Building Safety Bill.
A spokesperson said: “The Building Safety Bill overrides covenants and agreements that seek to get round the protections we have put in place.
“In individual cases, leaseholders should check the terms of the agreements they signed and seek legal advice where necessary.”
This means that lawyers may advise leaseholders that under the new Building Safety Bill legislation, they may not be required to pay the remainder of the loan. However, this will depend on the terms of the loan.
Following the Grenfell Tower fire, dangerous high-pressure laminate cladding was discovered on the outside of the 98-home Skyline block.
After being given an ultimatum by the block’s freeholder, Adriatic Land, leaseholders signed up to a deal in which the organisation would pay for the work under an interest-free loan to leaseholders.
After the deal was agreed, the government revealed that it would be launching the £1bn Building Safety Fund for blocks with dangerous non-aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding.
But Skyline residents were told that their building would be ineligible for public support because work had already started and the loan deal had been agreed.
It would later emerge that the decision to ban blocks where loans have been taken out was a deliberate choice by the government, as the fund was to accelerate work rather than explicitly protect leaseholders.
Work started on Skyline in October 2019 and finished in May 2021, but leaseholders continue to pay off the loans and despite already paying – in some cases £10,000 – they will continue to pay for the next three years unless there is a government U-turn.
Earlier this year, as part of his plans to fix the building safety crisis, Mr Gove has brought in a number of protections for leaseholders to spare them from cladding remediation costs.
As part of his plans, Mr Gove suggested that house builders contribute to a new multibillion-pound fund that will be used to fix buildings taller than 11 metres with dangerous cladding. Nevertheless, it appears that those who have already paid for work will not be able to recoup costs and will instead have to find new routes through legal means.
Skyline leaseholders are now urging the government to re-evaluate this position and extend the fund for people in their situation.
One leaseholder told Inside Housing: "Maybe government didn’t initially didn’t realise the extent of the problem, but now they do.
“I would plead with them to reconsider their decision to exclude leaseholders of buildings who have already been remedied and if not, at the very least, agree to cover the remainder of the outstanding debt that we’re left with.”
Another said: “To have your government deliberately omit you from a fund and place you into financial ruin because you proactively tried to fix a problem that they created, is heartbreaking.
“They have continually said that leaseholders won’t have to pay, and yet we’re still paying substantial sums a month, in total for five years.”
Under the new rules of the Building Safety Bill, leaseholders and freeholders can take legal action against manufacturers where defective construction products have been used in the construction of a building, or further works on a block, that has since been found unfit for habitation as a result of the use of these products.
This will also give powers to recover costs in relation to cladding products only and which have been installed up to 30 years ago.
A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “We are bringing forward the most far-reaching legal protections ever for leaseholders on building safety.
“The Building Safety Bill overrides covenants and agreements that seek to get round the protections we have put in place.”
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