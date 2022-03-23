Building Safety Fund: leaseholders slam fund after waiting more than a year for application progress

Leaseholders say they have been left in the dark by the government for more than a year about progress on their bids for cladding remediation #UKhousing

The block is facing a £4.9m bill to remediate its cladding, but no progress has been made, despite leaseholders having emailed the government more than 10 times.

Martin Holland, chair of the building’s residential managing body, told Inside Housing that the application was still listed as being “under review” despite residents putting in their application when the fund opened 19 months ago.

In one case, residents of the Liberty Place building in Birmingham have still had no progress on their application since they applied in July 2020.

Inside Housing has spoken to several leaseholders who have voiced their frustration about the lack of communication from the government’s building safety teams, with some still waiting for information on applications submitted more than 18 months ago.

“We have no indication of why they haven’t completed our review yet. The only thing I can think of is that they are totally inundated,” said Mr Holland.

The £1bn Building Safety Fund was launched in March by chancellor Rishi Sunak, with an additional £3.5bn put towards the fund in February 2021 by then-housing secretary Robert Jenrick.

However, the fund has failed to hit a number of its targets with regards to approving funds. It initially pledged to commit £1bn by the end of March 2021 but only achieved this in December 2021. Currently only £269m has been handed to blocks to start work, with work being completed on only 19 buildings.

The fund is managed by the government’s delivery partners, Homes England and the Greater London Authority, but the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) is ultimately responsible for approving funding.

Leaseholders at the Milliners Building in Bristol have been waiting longer than a year to get an update on their appeal after they were initially rejected from the fund on the grounds of height.

Assured that their building was 19 metres tall following inspection, they appealed the decision in January 2021.

However, after being told in the same month that they were eligible to appeal, they have yet to hear anything back on the status of their appeal.

Milliner leaseholder Steph Pike said: “The government spins the same line again and again about how it’s committed £5bn to fix unsafe cladding. In reality, many of us who need, and are eligible for, the money are unable to access it and remain stuck in potentially unsafe flats that are no closer to being fixed and that we cannot sell”

Giles Grover from the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign has said that this is a common experience of those bidding for money through the Building Safety Fund, and that it appears the fund is operating like a ’black hole’ in many cases.